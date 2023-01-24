//Many factors contributing to Georgia’s rising gas prices

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average price for unleaded gasoline in Georgia continues to rise at the pumps with the drivers currently paying $3.25 a gallon.

Georgia gas price average rose at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 19 cents more than a week ago, 52 cents more than a month ago, and 12 cents more than this time last year. It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 more to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Several factors are contributing to the rise in gas prices across the state, such as the recent suspension of the state’s gas tax, an uptick in demand, and concerns that the global oil supply possibly will be impacted by Russia’s escalation of the war in Ukraine,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Robust Gas Demand Bucks Seasonal Trend, Pushing Pump Prices Higher

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $3.41. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose from 7.56 to 8.05 million barrels a day last week. Despite the messy West Coast weather, a mild winter elsewhere in the nation may have led to more drivers getting behind the wheel. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 230.3 million barrels. Rising gas demand has contributed to higher pump prices. If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the week.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 70 cents to settle at $79.48. Crude prices took a slight step back due to lingering economic concerns that a recession could occur this year. If economic growth stalls or reverses course, oil demand will likely decline, and prices will follow suit.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta: $3.23

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.35), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.33) and Valdosta ($3.31).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Dalton ($3.20), Gainesville ($3.19), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.17).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.41 $3.40 $3.30 $3.10 $3.32 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.25 $3.24 $3.06 $2.73 $3.13 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder.

Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

