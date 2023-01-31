//Georgia’s average gas price jumps 14 cents in a week

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices continues to rise with drivers paying an average 14 cents more for regular unleaded gasoline.

Georgia gas price average rose at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.39 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 14 cents more than a week ago, 67 cents more than a month ago, and 20 cents more than this time last year. It now costs $50.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying $3.00 more to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Georgians continue to take a punch at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The rise in crude oil prices continues to be the major culprit for higher pump prices nationwide. Unfortunately, we cannot predict how high gas prices will rise this week, therefore, drivers are encouraged to follow AAA money-saving tips listed below.”

Pump Prices Keep Rising Higher

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 9 cents to $3.50. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.05 to 8.14 million barrels a day last week. Although winter storms at the end of 2022 have contributed to tighter supply, the mild winter this month may have led to more drivers getting behind the wheel, pushing pump prices higher. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.7 million barrels to 232 million barrels. Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices. If demand continues to grow, drivers will likely see pump prices increase this week.

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.50 $3.51 $3.41 $3.15 $3.36 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.39 $3.39 $3.25 $2.72 $3.19 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder.

Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

