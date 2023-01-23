//DHS warns Georgians of SNAP phishing scam

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The DHS is warning Georgians of a SNAP benefits phishing scam to steal EBT card numbers and PINS from customers.

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) has received multiple reports of criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs to steal Georgians’ SNAP benefits. These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud.

The Department shared a warning with customers on social media and encouraged them not to share their EBT card number or PIN with anyone by phone or text.

Customers were told if they receive a text asking them to call an 877 number to unlock their EBT card, to not reply at all and just delete the message. If anyone thinks they have been the victim of a phishing scam involving their public benefits, they are encouraged to contact the DHS Office of Inspector General at inspectorgeneralhotline@dhs.ga.gov or 1-844-694-8947.

