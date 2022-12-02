//Savannah Music Festival tickets on sale

Share with friends

SAVANNAH – The 2023 Savannah Music Festival tickets are now on sale for performances in iconic venues around the city.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Savannah Music Festival (SMF), which will take place March 23 through April 8, 2023 in iconic venues throughout Savannah, Ga. Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased online at savannahmusicfestival.org, by phone at 912.525.5050 or in person at the Savannah Box Office, located at 216 E. Broughton St.

The Savannah Music Festival has been called “one of the Southeast’s most creative cross-cultural musical events” by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and is widely celebrated for distinctive live performances spanning American and international roots music, jazz, classical, jam, rock and blues. Featured artists for the 2023 festival include Buddy Guy, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Terence Blanchard, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Patty Griffin, Leo Kottke, Los Lobos, Sona Jobarteh, Emerson String Quartet, S.G. Goodman and Regina Carter.

The 17-day festival has raised the bar each year by showcasing an exceptional cross section of award-winning icons, trailblazing contemporaries and dynamic newcomers. The 2023 festival will feature a series of outdoor performances at Trustees’ Garden, including two nights showcasing living legend and blues pioneer Buddy Guy on his “Damn Right Farewell” tour with special guests Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Gales, King Solomon Hicks and Jontavious Willis. The Tedeschi Trucks Band will return after a four-year hiatus, and New Orleans jam favorites Galactic will team up with funk maestro Cory Wong and Nate Smith + KINFOLK for a special performance.

Classical highlights include the Philip Dukes & Friends chamber music series, led by the world-renowned viola player and SMF Associate Artistic Director Dukes. A concert by the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, also with Dukes and former SMF Artistic Director Daniel Hope, will represent a symbolic passing of the baton from Hope to Dukes. Additionally, the esteemed chamber ensemble the Emerson String Quartet will make a stop in Savannah on their final tour, the Dover Quartet will perform with Savannah’s own Joseph Conyers, and acclaimed pianists Alexander Malofeev and Drew Petersen will give recitals.

Also known for unique artist collaborations, the 2023 festival will offer a number of one-time-only programs and special double bills. Melding world music with Americana, Malian master of the ngoni (precursor to the banjo) Bassekou Kouyate will share a bill with Jake Blount, scholar/performer of the Black string band tradition. Master bluegrass artists Bruce Molsky, Tony Trischka and Michael Daves will share the stage with The Onlies. Newgrass pioneers Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas will share the stage, with Bush’s set featuring the inimitable music of the late John Hartford. Acclaimed jazz violinist Regina Carter will offer “Gone in a Phrase of Air,” an original music and multimedia performance that explores the effects of the urban renewal of the 1950s and 1960s. Kenny Barron, Dave Holland and Johnathan Blake will celebrate Barron’s 80th birthday, while Terence Blanchard & E-Collective perform with the legendary Turtle Island Quartet.

Additional Savannah Music Festival highlights will include a Zydeco Dance Party featuring Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys, a Latin Dance Party with Eddie Palmieri’s Latin Jazz Band, as well as a Cajun Dance Party featuring The Lost Bayou Ramblers.

In addition to standard discounts for students, educators, seniors and the military, the Savannah Music Festival also offers discounts on purchases of tickets to three, five or 10+ concerts as well as discounts on curated ticket bundles by genre or performance date. For more information about special discounts, please visit savannahmusicfestival.org/2023deals.

Also, attendees age 40 and under can purchase discounted tickets to Savannah Music Festival 2023 concerts at Trinity United Methodist Church for $20, including SMF’s chamber music series, classical recitals and other classical concerts.

For assistance with discounts or any other ticketing-related questions, please call the box office at 912.525.5050.

Savannah Music Festival 2023 Schedule by Date

(*denotes multiple concert times):

Tuesday, March 21

Pink Martini feat. China Forbes (pre-festival concert)

Thursday, March 23

Noon30: Christian Sands, piano

Christian Sands High Wire Trio*

Aaron Lee Tasjan / S.G. Goodman

Zurich Chamber Orchestra feat. Daniel Hope & Philip Dukes

Friday, March 24

Sona Jobarteh / Natu Camara*

Alexander Malofeev, piano

The Infamous Stringdusters / Sierra Hull

Saturday, March 25

KODO: Tsuzumi

Buddy Guy “Damn Right Farewell” Day One w/ Eric Gales & King Solomon Hicks

Sunday, March 26

Philip Dukes & Friends I: Schubertiade

Buddy Guy “Damn Right Farewell” Day One w/ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram &

Jontavious Willis

Tuesday, March 28

Anna Tilbrook & Friends

Charles McPherson Quintet feat. Sean Jones /Joe Alterman Trio with Houston Person*

Maeve Gilchrist: The Harpweaver



Wednesday, March 29

Noon30: Charles McPherson Quintet feat. Sean Jones

Philip Dukes & Friends II: Purcell, Mozart, Beethoven

Tedeschi Trucks Band / Eddie 9V opens

Thursday, March 30

Noon30: Bruce Molsky & Maeve Gilchrist

Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band (Dance Party)*

Bruce Molsky, Tony Trischka & Michael Daves / The Onlies

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Friday, March 31

Noon30: Bruce Molsky

Jack Liebeck, violin & Sebastian Knauer, piano

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno / The Foreign Landers*

Cajun Dance Party: The Lost Bayou Ramblers*

Terence Blanchard feat. the E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet

Saturday, April 1

Noon30: Pasquale Grasso Trio

Alexa Tarantino Quartet / Pasquale Grasso Trio*

Stanton Moore Trio / Roosevelt Collier*

Philip Dukes & Friends III: Dohnanyi’s Delight

Los Lobos



Sunday, April 2

Galactic / Cory Wong / Nate Smith

Tuesday, April 4

Philip Dukes & Friends IV: The Finale

GER Mandolin Orchestra, Mike Marshall, Music Director

Wednesday, April 5

Regina Carter: Gone in a Phrase of Air

Sam Bush Plays John Hartford / The Jerry Douglas Band



Thursday, April 6

Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba / Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss & Laurel Premo*

Dover Quartet with Joseph Conyers

Leo Kottke

Friday, April 7

The Alt with Oisín McAuley / Téada*

Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio with Johnathan Blake*

Emerson String Quartet

Patty Griffin

The Alt with Oisín McAuley / Téada

Saturday, April 8

Noon30: Téada

Etienne Charles: Traces feat. Vincent Ségal, Jorge Glem & Or Bareket / Harold

López-Nussa: Timba a la Americana feat. Gregoire Maret, Luques Curtis & Ruy

Adrian López-Nussa*

Zydeco Dance Party: Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys*

Drew Petersen, piano

Cecile McLorin Salvant / San Salvador