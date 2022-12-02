//Medicaid members urged to confirm information

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Medicaid members are being urged by DHS and DCH to confirm contact information in the new service campaign.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are urging Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information in their new public service campaign “Stay Informed. Stay Covered.”

At the end of the COVID-19 federal public health emergency (PHE), Georgia is required to begin reviewing eligibility for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members. For many of the 2.6 million Georgians who have Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids® coverage, this will be their first time going through the redetermination process.

While the PHE will likely be extended beyond January 2023, DHS and DCH are stressing the importance of all Medicaid members acting now to continue receiving important alerts and resources about their Medicaid coverage.

“The most important step Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members can take is to make sure their contact information is up to date,” said DHS Commissioner Candice Broce. “The fastest way to stay informed about their eligibility status is to update their information on the Georgia Gateway website and opt in to email communications.”

Georgia Medicaid members can update their information in one of three ways:

1. Online at Georgia DHS’ benefits website: gateway.ga.gov

2. In person at their local DFCS office, by appointment only: dfcs.georgia.gov/locations

3. By phone at 1-877-GA-DHS-GO or 711 for the hearing-impaired

DHS will continue communicating with Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members via U.S. mail or email.

“We’ve launched our ‘Stay Informed. Stay Covered.’ campaign because we don’t want any eligible Medicaid members to lose coverage,” said Commissioner Broce. “We’re blanketing the state with this public service campaign so all members understand the importance of confirming their contact information as soon as possible.”

For more information, visit staycovered.ga.gov.