//DHS helps Georgians with heating bills

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance.

While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.



Beginning, Nov. 1, Georgia residents aged 65 and older, or those who are medically homebound, can apply for LIHEAP heating assistance. Applications will be taken for all other eligible residents beginning Dec. 1, 2022.



DHS administers the program, but applications are taken by local Community Action Agencies (CAA) on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are expended. To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. The income threshold is $28,058 for a household of one and $62,591 for a household of five.



CAAs will walk applicants through the process, but below are some items that must be provided:

Most recent heating bill or statement of service from heating provider

Social Security numbers for each household member

Proof of citizenship for each household member

Proof of income (e.g., a paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member

Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for household member(s), if applicable

For more information on LIHEAP for heating, contact DHS toll-free at 877-423-4746. To find a local CAA in your area, visit georgiacaa.org.