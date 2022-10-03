//Riff announces 19th annual four day event

Share with friends

ROME – The Rome International Film Festival’s 19th annual four day event will feature screenings, panels, workshops, and much more.

The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is excited to announce its 19th annual event which is set to occur in Rome, Ga. Nov. 10-13. The four day event will feature film screenings, educational panels, workshops, a Student Film Academy competition, after-parties and a VIP cocktail reception.

The 2021 festival featured a screening of ‘40 Akerz & a Brew,’ a reality television series with award-winning, hip-hop group Nappy Roots which won for Best Episodic Short. The festival also featured celebrities: Billy Bob Thornton for a Q&A that discussed his film ‘Sling Blade,’ as well as Mario Van Peebles, Victoria Mary Clarke, Jasmine Guy, Verlon Thompson and more. This year’s festival is set to have several special guests, VIP events, networking opportunities, and fundraisers to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our 19th annual event and are honored by the involvement of the Georgia film community, our sponsors and the city of Rome.” said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. “We will be unveiling various fundraiser events and our full schedule for the festival in the coming weeks.”

The 2022 Rome International Film Festival will have various sponsors including: City of Rome, Courtesy Ford, Courtyard by Marriott, Georgia Power, Hardy Realty, Kingston Downs, OTR Wheel Engineering, Manco Logistics Corp., PAM Studios, River City Bank, Suzuki Motor Sports, The Ball Corporation, Toles Temple and Wright Real Estate. Sponsorship opportunities are available until Oct. 1 and can be in the form of cash sponsorships, in-kind donations of products or services, or media and promotional assets. Learn more at https://www.riffga.com/sponsors.

Tickets for individual screenings are set at $10, there is a student package for $25 that provides access to the entire festival. Further information for full access passes can be found at https://www.riffga.com/passes. To learn more about the 19th Annual Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), Nov. 10 – 13, please visit www.riffga.com.