//Georgia Trust seeks applicants for historic preservation grants

ATLANTA – Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking non-profit applicants for historic preservation projects matching grants.

The 1772 Foundation, in cooperation with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, has announced that funding has been made available to assist historic preservation projects in Georgia. Matching grants of up to $10,000 will be made available for the following historic preservation projects: exterior painting, finishes and surface restoration, fire detection/lightning protection/security systems, repairs to/restoration of porches, roofs and windows, repairs to foundations and sills, and chimney and masonry repointing.

Criteria for Eligibility

Grants are only available to organizations that have a 501(c)(3) IRS designation or have an approved fiscal agreement with a 501(c)(3) organization.

Funding will not be provided for buildings currently in use as schools or churches.

All work shall be performed in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

Organizations that wish to be considered should submit a one-page letter of inquiry to Ben Sutton, director of preservation, at bsutton@georgiatrust.org. Letters of inquiry are due by Thursday, December 1, 2022. Information to be included in the letter of inquiry:

The name and address of the historic resource for which project funding will be used

Ownership status of the resource

Brief description of the work the grant will fund

The amount of your request

The matching funds you have or plan to have

Timeframe for project completion

Web address for organization or site

No more than 5 digital images of the resource/proposed project

Not all letters of inquiry will result in invitations to submit full applications. Invited full applications will be due February 24, 2023. For more information, visit www.georgiatrust.org/resources/grants-fellowships/ or contact the Trust at 404-885-7817 or bsutton@georgiatrust.org.

About the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.