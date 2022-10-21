//Georgia Early Voting continues to break records

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia voters continue to break records with a presidential level turnout for Early Voting.

Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day three of Early Voting. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday, October 19th. Wednesday’s total marks a 63.3% increase from day three of 2018 midterm Early Voting and is only slightly under the total of day three of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.

Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. Yesterday’s total continues to surpass the previous midterm Early Voting records made in the 2018 midterm election, and the cumulative total is only 15,000 votes under the Presidential election cumulative total at this point in 2020.

“The counties have worked tirelessly alongside our office to encourage Georgians to cast their vote early,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “County election directors are getting the job done and Georgians know it.”

Reports of long lines were rare, with some lines in the metro areas being reported. No substantial delays were reported yesterday. Early Voting turnout is expected to increase during the last week of Early Voting. All counties will have mandatory Saturday voting this coming Saturday. To find Early Voting locations and hours in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Turnout Numbers Through 10/19/2022:

Total Turnout: 434,546

Early In-Person: 396,332

Absentee: 38,214

New Turnout Since Previous Day: 138,745

Early In-Person Since Previous Day: 126,918

Absentee Since Previous Day: 11,827

Turnout Through Same Day in 2020:

Early In-Person: 410,809

Turnout Through Same Day in 2018:

Early In-Person: 225,015

More information can be found on the Secretary of State’s Data Hub: Data Hub – 2022 General Election | Georgia Secretary of State (ga.gov)