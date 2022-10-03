//GDOL hosts Fall Resource and Job Fair

Share with friends

GAINSVILLE – The Gainesville Career Center’s Department of Veteran Services will host a Fall Resource and Job Fair with multiple employers.

The Gainesville Career Center’s Department of Veteran Services will host a multi-employer Fall Resource and Job Fair for Hall, Lumpkin, Dawson, Forsyth, White, Habersham, Stephens, Rabun, Banks, Franklin, and Hart Counties on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 10 am until 2 pm. The event will take place at the Gainesville Career Center, 2756 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville, GA 30504.

Approximately fifty employers are searching for veterans and other job seekers to fill positions within the next month. Jobs will be available in several fields, including healthcare, corrections, factory and assembly work, direct caregiving, social services, home improvements and restorations, technology, public safety, food service, business sales, dispatch operations, educational and community resources.

Organizations participating in this event include Hall County Department of Public Safety/Motor Carry Compliance Division, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., Blue Ridge Therapeutic Wilderness, Advanced Medical Academy, All Ways Caring Homecare, Georgia Army National Guard, Gainesville RYDC, Lee Arrendale State Prison, Pilgrim’s Pride, Prime Retail Services, FedEx Ground, Sherwin Williams, Primex Plastics Corporation, and many more.

Interested employers must register on www.employgeorgia.com.

Employers needing assistance or wishing to confirm attendance should contact Kacy Simon at 770-718-2813 or Kacy.Simon@gdol.ga.gov.

Job seekers wishing to attend the event do not need to be registered ahead of time. Although, to help expedite access to the event, job seekers are encouraged to create an Employ Georgia account and upload a résumé to www.employgeorgia.com ahead of time.

If inclement weather occurs, the Fall Resource and Job Fair will be rescheduled for Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 12 pm until 3 pm.

For more information about this event, email SWAT@gdol.ga.gov.

