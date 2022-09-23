//Georgia DOL hosts Hinesville job fair

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor will be holding a multi-employer job fair offering several job opportunities in different fields.

The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer job fair for Liberty, Long, and Bryan Counties on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9 am until 1 pm. The event will take place at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center, 2140 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313. This event is co-sponsored by Coastal WorkSource Georgia and Liberty College and Career Academy.

Jobs will be available in several fields, including federal, regional, medical, logistics, skilled trades, IT-tech, manufacturing, transportation, support, and more.

Job seekers who are transitioning service members, military spouses, veterans, retirees, and local members of the Hinesville community are encouraged to attend.

Those who wish to attend the event do not need to be registered ahead of time.