//GA Absentee Ballot Application submission now open

ATLANTA – Georgia voters are being encouraged to submit applications for their absentee ballots as soon as possible for the election.

Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person up until October 28th. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to your local county elections office.

Georgia voters may utilize the Absentee Ballot Request portal on My Voter Page and verify their identity using their driver’s license or photo ID. Additionally, they may utilize BallotTrax for the November election, first introduced in 2020. BallotTrax allows voters to track their ballot in real time, to increase confidence in the vote-by-mail process.

Georgia’s widely accessible voting procedures permit any Georgia voter to vote by mail for any reason. With 17 days of early voting and no-excuse mail voting, Georgia voters may choose the voting method that best suits them. Election offices cannot mail ballots to voters in Georgia before October 10th, and voters should be aware that while there may be a lag between when they request their ballot an when they receive it, there is no need to submit multiple requests.

Ballots can be returned by US Postal Service, at a dropbox during Early Voting hours between October 17th and October 28th, or in person during office hours at their county election office.

For more information on Absentee Voting, please visit My Voter Page.