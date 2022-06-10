//Tallahassee Beer Fest returns this Fall

Share with friends

Release:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (June 10, 2022) – The 4th Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival is returning to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this fall on September 10, 2022. This event is brought to you by United Partners for Human Services and Demont Insurance. The Tallahassee Beer Fest will feature more than 80 breweries, home brewers, and beer-related vendors. Enjoy unlimited sampling of over 200 varieties of beer, seltzer, cider, and mead. Come find your next favorite fermentation! This event sells out every year, so don’t delay if you want to attend!

Tickets are on sale now. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Limited VIP tickets will be available. Driver tickets are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5pm. All net proceeds go directly back to United Partners for Human Services’ participating human service agencies. For more information, please visit www.tuckerciviccenter.com.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.

About OVG360

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety and more.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across four global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, and Philadelphia). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center and UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY as well as arena development projects for Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA; Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; and projects for Arena São Paulo in São Paulo, BZ; Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, MD; First Ontario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.