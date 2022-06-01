//Georgia gas prices decreases slightly at the pump

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new report by AAA shows a decrease in the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia.

Release:

Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.13 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 42 cents more than last month, and $1.22 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $61.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“Georgia continues to be one of the least expensive states in the U.S. for gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “While, prices are appearing to slow down for Georgians, we can anticipate summer gas prices to remain elevated.”

National Pump Price Average highest it has ever been for Memorial Day

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $4.61. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 barrels to 219.7 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also dipped from 9 million barrels a day to 8.8 million barrels a day, approximately 700,000 barrels a day lower than a year ago. The softening of gas demand has helped minimize price increases ahead of Memorial Day. If demand slows following the holiday weekend, pump price increases could be limited as crude prices remain volatile.

Regional Prices

Atlanta- $4.14

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($4.26), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($4.16) and Savannah ($4.15).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Dalton ($4.06), Rome ($4.07) and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($4.08).

Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Past Record High National $4.61 $4.60 $4.59 $4.15 $3.04 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $4.13 $4.13 $4.14 $3.71 $2.91 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Current and Past Regular Unleaded Gasoline Price Averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Visit the AAA Georgia Newsroom

Twitter @AAAGeorgia

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.