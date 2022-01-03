//AAA: Georgia pump prices slowly decline in the new year

Share with friends











Release:

ATLANTA, Ga., (January 3, 2022) — Georgia gas prices continue to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.09 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 11 cents less than last month and 99 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $46.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“While pump prices are anticipated to increase in the new year, fluctuations in the price of crude oil, and the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant may result in lower gas prices for Georgians this week,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

National Gas Price Average

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $3.28. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) the price of crude oil dropped more than $11 in early December from its average of $81 per barrel in November. If we see prices start to push back up into the 80s it’s a strong indication pump prices will start to climb in 2022.

Regional Prices

Atlanta– $3.14

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.18), Brunswick ($3.16), and Athens ($3.15).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Albany ($2.92), Warner Robins ($2.94), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.96).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.28 $3.28 $3.29 $3.37 $2.25 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.09 $3.09 $3.10 $3.20 $2.10 $4.16 (9/15/2008)

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

