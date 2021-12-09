//DDS, DOR prepare for system upgrade, customers urged to plan ahead

Share with friends











Release:

During this system upgrade, the DRIVES (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System), including DDS Online Services and DRIVES e-Services, will be unavailable beginning Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 pm through Monday, January 3, 2022.

According to DDS Commissioner Spencer Moore and DOR Commissioner Robyn Crittenden, “This upgrade will result in significant cost savings, while optimizing system performance and ensuring that DRIVES is always running on modern, state-of-the-art hardware. Both agencies will be well positioned to pursue future innovations because of this improvement to the underlying technology that powers Georgia DRIVES.”

Both agencies (DDS and DOR) and all 159 County Tax Commissioners encourage those with late December and early January renewal dates to plan ahead and renew early.

System Upgrade Schedule

DDS: December 30, 2021 at 7 pm – January 3, 2022

In person, DDS online services, and the DDS 2 Go mobile app will be unavailable to customers.

DOR and County Tag Offices’ Motor Vehicle Operations: December 30, 2021 at 7 pm – January 3, 2022

In person, online, and kiosk services will be unavailable to customers.

Please note all DDS Customer Service Centers will be closed on Saturday, January 1, 2022, and all state offices will be closed on Monday, January 3, 2022 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Both agencies will be open and fully operational on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for patience as we perform this necessary system upgrade.