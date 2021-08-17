//GA Board of Pharmacy urges pharmacists and staff to learn signs of human trafficking

Share with friends











Release:

Statement from the Georgia Board of Pharmacy regarding human trafficking:

The State of Georgia is moving swiftly and comprehensively to eliminate human trafficking and slavery as a threat to people in every corner of Georgia. The Georgia Board of Pharmacy urges all pharmacists, technicians, and staff to learn to identify any signs of human trafficking; how to respond in cases where they suspect someone is a victim and how to protect children and others from this horrific crime. To access the voluntary statewide Human Trafficking Awareness Training, please click here.

Know the signs. Speak up. Make a difference.