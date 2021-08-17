//GA Board of Pharmacy urges pharmacists and staff to learn signs of human trafficking
August 17, 2021

GA Board of Pharmacy urges pharmacists and staff to learn signs of human trafficking

Statement from the Georgia Board of Pharmacy regarding human trafficking:

The State of Georgia is moving swiftly and comprehensively to eliminate human trafficking and slavery as a threat to people in every corner of Georgia. The Georgia Board of Pharmacy urges all pharmacists, technicians, and staff to learn to identify any signs of human trafficking; how to respond in cases where they suspect someone is a victim and how to protect children and others from this horrific crime. To access the voluntary statewide Human Trafficking Awareness Training, please click here.

Know the signs. Speak up. Make a difference. 

