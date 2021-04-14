//Mediacom named among best managed US companies

Share with friends











Release:

Mediacom Communications Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

Mediacom Park, NY – April 13, 2021 — Mediacom Communications Corporation is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.

“For over a quarter of a century, the dedicated men and women of Mediacom have worked tirelessly to ensure the smaller markets we serve receive the same or better telecommunications services as America’s largest cities,” said Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom’s founder, Chairman and CEO. “During this past year, the team at Mediacom has gone above and beyond for our communities by rapidly connecting thousands of homes with low-cost internet services, supporting local food banks and preparing our advanced broadband network to meet the demands of more people than ever before working and studying from home. To be recognized as a 2021 US Best Managed Company in the midst of the economic and operating challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic is a testament to our employees’ steadfast commitment to the core tenets of our business, and I thank them for making this honor possible.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to over 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.