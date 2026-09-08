//VSU to Host 25th Anniversary 9/11 Discussion

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will host a public discussion examining the September 11 attacks and their lasting impact on American foreign policy.

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VALDOSTA — The Department of Political Science and the Working Group on Conflict and Security at Valdosta State University will host “25 Years Later: The 9/11 Attacks Then and Now” from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in Converse Hall Auditorium.

The event is open to the public.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, one of the defining moments in our nation’s 250-year history,” said Dr. Zachary Karazsia, associate professor of political science at VSU. “Whether you were born before or after that fateful day, this is a chance to understand how it continues to shape the world we live in.”

Dr. Edward “Ted” Duggan, the event’s guest speaker, will reflect on the lasting impact of 9/11 on American foreign policy and take questions from the audience.

Duggan is an associate professor of political science and Model United Nations program adviser at Tallahassee State College. He recently earned a 2026 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award.

Sept. 11, 2001, marked one of the darkest days in American history when terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners. Two were crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, and a third struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The fourth plane crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought back against the hijackers. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.

The VSU event comes one day before the 25th anniversary of the attacks and will examine how their effects continue to influence the United States and the world.

More information is available through Valdosta State University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences website.