//SGBC Expands Membership Benefits Under 2026 “Year of Execution”

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VALDOSTA – SGBC members enrolling or renewing during the Fall Membership Drive will receive extended membership through December 31, 2027.

Release:

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC), representing minority-owned enterprises and regional innovators across an 18-county footprint, has announced a structural upgrade to its commercial membership packages along with a Fall Membership Drive.

Under the Chamber’s 2026 “Year of Execution” mandate, the revised tier structure is designed to address the disconnect between association dues and measurable business return.

Beginning October 1, 2026, active Chamber members will see signature event benefits automatically bundled into upper-level dues. Those benefits include hole sponsorships at the annual golf tournament, reserved seating at the annual gala, exhibition space at the Chamber’s Business Summit and feature spreads in SGBC Magazine.

“We have intentionally redesigned our membership architecture so that every dollar invested by our founders and corporate partners yields undeniable value,” said H. DeWayne Johnson, President and CEO of SGBC. “By embedding high-visibility event sponsorships and media placement directly into our membership levels, our members no longer have to budget separately for every single initiative. Their dues work for them 365 days a year.”

To highlight the expanded benefits, SGBC has launched its Fall Membership Drive, running from September 2 through November 30, 2026.

Businesses that enroll as new members or renew existing memberships during the promotional window will receive an extended membership term through December 31, 2027. SGBC says the incentive can provide businesses with up to four additional months of membership benefits at no additional cost.

Current members who upgrade to a higher membership tier will have their new benefits activated immediately upon processing.

The Chamber will also host a virtual Membership Orientation & Explainer Session on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. The session is open to both new and current members and will provide information about the revised membership structure and available benefits.

Businesses interested in attending the orientation or securing extended membership through 2027 can join online at sgablackchambers.org.