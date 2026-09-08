//Lowndes Welcomes Blanche Ely Friday at Martin Stadium

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LOWNDES CO. – The 3-0 Lowndes Vikings will host Blanche Ely Friday night at Martin Stadium for Military Appreciation Night.

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Following a hard-fought victory over Lithonia High School, the Lowndes Vikings improved to 3-0 on the season.

This Friday, September 11, 2026, Lowndes will welcome the Blanche Ely Mighty Tigers from Pompano Beach, Florida, to Martin Stadium. Blanche Ely enters the matchup with a 2-1 record.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Friday night will be Military Appreciation Night at Martin Stadium. Active-duty and retired members of the military, along with their spouses and children, will be admitted free of charge on the visitor side of the stadium with valid military ID.

Lowndes Football says it is proud to salute and recognize the men and women who have served and continue to serve the country.

Friday’s game will also be 8th Grade Band Night. Eighth-grade band members from all three Lowndes middle schools will join the Georgia Bridgemen for the evening. The students will march in with the band, perform during pre-game and sit with the Georgia Bridgemen during the game.

Single-game tickets are available in advance for $10 through the Viking Athletic Ticket Office.

Tickets purchased at the gate will be $12. In accordance with GHSA policy, all fans, including children, must have a ticket for admission, with the exception of babies in arms.

Tickets may be purchased at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office, located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end of the building, across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

The ticket office will be closed Monday, September 7, in observance of Labor Day.

Ticket office hours are 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

Lowndes will look to remain unbeaten as it hosts Blanche Ely while also honoring military members and recognizing eighth-grade band students.