//Wiregrass hosts 1,500 students for annual Geekfest event

Share with friends

PHOTO: L to R: Shamonti Rizer, Assistant Director of High School Services; Brooke Jaramillo, Executive Director of High School Services; and Lisa Cox, Assistant Director of High School Services—the powerhouse team behind Wiregrass’s Dual Enrollment program and the career exploration events that make opportunities like Geekfest possible.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College welcomed 1,500 high school students from 20 area schools for their Geekfest event.

Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On February 26, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College proudly welcomed 1,500 high school students from 20 area schools to its Valdosta Campus for the 16th Annual Geekfest event, an immersive day designed to showcase career pathways and hands-on learning opportunities.

Students explored a wide range of programs across Business, Computer Science, Health Sciences, Professional Services, and Arts & Sciences. Each academic area featured interactive demonstrations planned and led by instructors alongside current Wiregrass students, allowing visitors to experience firsthand what students actually do in their chosen programs.

Throughout the day, participants toured labs, classrooms, and specialized learning spaces, engaging in activities that mirrored real-world skills and career experiences. The event provided an inside look at the college environment while helping students envision their future through both Dual Enrollment opportunities and post-graduation enrollment.

“The goal of Geekfest is simple: to inspire students to choose Wiregrass,” said Brooke Jaramillo, Executive Director of High School Services. “By giving them the chance to experience our programs in action, we help them see the possibilities available through technical education—both while still in high school and after they graduate.”

“Geekfest is an outstanding opportunity for high school students,” said Jennifer Day, School Counselor at Wiregrass Regional College and Career Academy. “Not only do they get to visit the beautiful campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in Valdosta, but they also experience firsthand the wide range of programs offered. Students participate in engaging presentations, live demonstrations, and interactive simulations that highlight the many technical certificates, diploma programs, and associate degrees available. Geekfest truly opens students’ eyes to possibilities in high school and in their future careers.”

Geekfest continues to serve as a signature outreach event, connecting prospective students with faculty, current students, and program experiences that highlight the value of hands-on, career-focused education.

Through Dual Enrollment at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, eligible high school students can take college courses tuition-free while earning credit toward both high school graduation and a college credential. Students work with their high school counselor to apply online, submit required documentation, and register for approved courses aligned with their career interests.

To learn more, contact highschoolservices@wiregrass.edu or call 229.333.2100. Students and families can also visit www.wiregrass.edu for additional information.