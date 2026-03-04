//Lowndes County seeks public input on hazard plan

Share with friends

LOWNDES – Lowndes County is asking for resident feedback through an online survey to help update its plan for mitigating natural disaster risks.

Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management is updating the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan and is seeking input from residents to help identify and prioritize local risks and vulnerabilities.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan serves as a strategic guide for reducing the long-term impacts of natural disasters on homes, businesses, infrastructure, and public safety services throughout Lowndes County. Public participation is a critical component of the planning process.

As part of the update, residents are encouraged to complete a brief online community survey addressing potential hazards, including hazards such as:

Flooding

Hurricanes and tornadoes

Wildfires

Drought

Feedback gathered through the survey will assist emergency management officials in evaluating community concerns and determining future mitigation projects. An updated plan also ensures the county remains eligible for certain state and federal mitigation grant funding opportunities.

Residents are encouraged to take a few minutes to share their input by completing the survey at: https://tinyurl.com/v3w39xby. The survey will remain open through May 1, 2026. Community participation helps ensure the plan reflects local priorities and strengthens Lowndes County’s resilience for years to come.