//VSU Theatre and Dance Presents “Marisol” February 19 – 22

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The first play of VSU Theatre and Dance’s spring 2026 season, ‘Marisol’ hits the stage next week at Sawyer Theatre in the Fine Arts Building.

Release:

The first play of VSU Theatre and Dance’s spring 2026 season hits the stage next week at Sawyer Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. “Marisol” won the 1993 Obie Award for playwriting and is an apocalyptic urban fantasy. Tickets are currently on sale for adults and seniors while VSU students are admitted for free with their student ID. The show dates and times are Feb. 19 – 21 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. This production is intended for adult audiences.



Link: VSU Online Box Office: https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/communication-arts/box-office/ticket-purchase.php

Link: VSU Theatre and Dance Spring 2026 Schedule: https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/communication-arts/box-office/25-26-season.php