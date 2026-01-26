//VSU’s Greek students recognized for excellence, service, leadership

Share with friends

VALDOSTA —Valdosta State University proudly celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of its fraternity and sorority community. Several student leaders recently attended national conventions and leadership conferences, earning prestigious awards and recognition for excellence in leadership, service, philanthropy, and organizational achievement.

Students representing multiple VSU fraternity and sorority chapters traveled to their respective national meetings to engage in leadership development, professional training, educational workshops, and strategic planning sessions. These conferences provide students opportunities to collaborate with peers from across the country, exchange best practices, and bring innovative ideas back to campus to strengthen their chapters and the broader Greek community.

During these national meetings, multiple VSU fraternity and sorority chapters and individuals were recognized with various honors:

Alpha Delta Pi, Delta Theta Chapter

• Membership Excellence Award – Recognizing exceptional chapter retention and member engagement.

• Panhellenic Excellence Award – Honoring collaboration and leadership within the College Panhellenic Council.

• History Reporting Excellence Award – Recognizing excellence in chapter documentation and historical preservation.

Phi Mu, Kappa Beta Chapter

• Top Contributing Chapter for Phi Mu Foundation – For outstanding philanthropic contributions.

• Outstanding Initiation Record Award – Recognizing excellence in new member education.

• Outstanding Retention Award – For strong member retention and engagement.

Zeta Tau Alpha, Eta Iota Chapter

• Founder’s Club Award – Awarded for raising more than $20,000 to support breast cancer education and awareness initiatives.

Delta Chi, Valdosta State Chapter

• 10/10 Community Service Rating – Recognizing exceptional commitment to community engagement and service.

Sigma Chi, Lambda Mu Chapter

• Raised more than $10,000 for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, supporting cancer research and patient care.

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc., Delta Phi Chapter

• Jakalin Bryant of Fort Valley, Georgia, was named Undergraduate Representative for the Gulf Coast Region, earning a seat on the National Board of Directors, a prestigious leadership appointment recognizing his outstanding service, leadership, and commitment to the fraternity.

“These achievements reflect the dedication, leadership, and service-minded spirit of our fraternity and sorority students,” said Dr. Vince Miller, vice president for the Division of Enrollment and Student Affairs at VSU. “Our Greek students consistently demonstrate excellence in scholarship, service, philanthropy, and leadership, and we are proud to celebrate their accomplishments on a national stage.”

VSU’s fraternity and sorority community continues to play a vital role in campus engagement, leadership development, and community impact through service initiatives, philanthropic fundraising, academic support, and student leadership.

https://www.valdosta.edu/student/student-life/greek-life