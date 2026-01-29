//Students experience live opera at VSU

Share with friends

Opera Comes Alive for Young Audiences at VSU: More than 500 school children from Valdosta, Lowndes County, and neighboring communities recently gathered on the campus of Valdosta State University for a live opera experience. Filled with curiosity and excitement, they laughed and clapped at all the right moments as VSU Opera students performed Robert Kapilow’s “Green Eggs & Ham” — and they learned about different voice types when VSU Opera students performed a selection of music from Mozart’s “Bastien and Bastienne.” An annual tradition, this special Opera for Youth initiative helps children build empathy, focus, and imagination, while introducing them to powerful storytelling, music, and the shared magic of a live performance. www.valdosta.edu/music

Additional Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/valdostastate/albums/72177720331644714/

NOTE: This event occurred on Friday, Jan. 23.