//Wiregrass renames Student Health Clinic to honor a generous family

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College renames the Student Health Clinic to honor the Taylor family for contributions.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently held a renaming ceremony to honor the Taylor family for their generous contributions and investment in Wiregrass’ future workforce. The clinic has been officially renamed the “Student Health Clinic, generously donated by the Taylor Family.”

The Taylor family, owners of Taylor Insurance Services, has been deeply involved in South Georgia for nearly fifty years through their service, investment, and unwavering commitment to the community. Because of their continued generosity and dedication to supporting Wiregrass students, the college recognized the family with this renaming honor.

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements shared during the ceremony, “I’ll say this about the family whose name I have heard since the day I arrived in Valdosta—not because they sought recognition, but because their work has quietly shaped nearly every corner of community life here in South Georgia. This clinic will train students, strengthen regional health care, and prepare the next generation of professionals who will serve South Georgia with compassion and skill.”

Trey Taylor, CEO of Taylor Insurance Services, shared his gratitude for the recognition: “Our family motto is, ‘Not by us, but through us are good things done.’ We believe that it is up to each of us to give out of our abundance so that others may benefit and build an abundant life for themselves and their families. This was taught to us from the youngest age, and it is why I wanted our 3-year-old daughter to be present at the ceremony. We were also always taught that ‘Work gives dignity,’ and we have always supported the work of Wiregrass Tech and the entire technical system because these schools produce workers ready to work, the great majority of whom go on to employ others ready to work.”

The Wiregrass clinic will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays on the Valdosta Campus. Students on Wiregrass’ northern campuses can also make appointments in person or via telemedicine for qualified visits using an online platform. For students, there will be no out-of-pocket charge for services provided.

The clinic will be able to provide the following services: physical assessments, respiratory illnesses, gastrointestinal illnesses, urinary tract infections, dermatological concerns, sexual health services, sprains and strains, minor infections, rashes and bites, blood pressure checks, finger-stick blood sugar checks, and flu vaccines. Located in the college’s Mark Hall Health Sciences Building, the clinic will also provide hands-on training opportunities for programs such as Medical Assisting, Medical Laboratory Technology, Nursing, and EMS.

The Wiregrass Foundation South supports the mission of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College by funding innovative academic initiatives and ensuring access to quality education for all. To learn how you can support the college and its students, contact Mona MacKenzie, Director of Foundations, at 229-468-2102 or mona.mackenzie@wiregrass.edu. To learn more about Wiregrass programs, visit Wiregrass.edu.