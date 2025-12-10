//Wild Adventures to debut Holiday Horizon Drone Show

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park will debut the Holiday Horizon Drone Show during the Christmas Wild & Bright celebration.

Wild Adventures Theme Park will debut the Holiday Horizon Drone Show on Dec. 20, a large-scale holiday display that will send synchronized drones and festive music into the night sky during the park’s Christmas Wild & Bright celebration.

The show will feature choreographed drones forming colorful holiday scenes set to classic and modern Christmas music, creating a high-energy finale for guests visiting South Georgia’s largest Christmas festival.

The show is included with park admission and will begin at 9 p.m.

“We are excited to introduce a new Christmas drone show,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “Our guests enjoyed the luminescent lights from the Summer Nights Drone Show and the cozy fall feeling of the LumiNight Skies Drone Show earlier this Season. With the Holiday Horizon Drone Show, we’ll bring fresh sights and sounds that capture the Christmas spirit.”

The drone show takes place during Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, a family-friendly holiday event that transforms the park once the sun sets with over two million lights, tasty Christmas treats and eats and dazzling entertainment across the park.



“The Holiday Horizon Drone Show adds a new layer of bright, wild fun to Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright,” said Donald Spiller, general manager & vice president. “Not only can guests experience their favorite rides and animals, meet Santa Claus at Santa’s Outpost and see some festive holiday entertainers, the night ends perfectly with a dazzling display of colorful, holly jolly drones.”

Wild Adventures is also bringing the Christmas spirit to the local community. As part of the park’s partnership with Toys for Tots, guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more can receive a single-day admission ticket for just $19.99, available on select days through Dec. 31.

“Not only do our guests receive a great value to experience the joy of Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, but they also get to deliver joy to those in need,” said Raymond.

The Half Off Christmas Sale is now underway, with single-day admission tickets available for just $29.99. Guests can visit on select days through Dec. 31.

2026 Season Passes are now on sale, which includes admission to this year’s Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright, in addition to all of the 2026 Season. Season Passes are available for as low as $95.

For more information about the Holiday Horizon Drone Show, Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright and admission offers, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures is part of Herschend’s family of brands. Herschend is the world’s largest family held themed attractions company, with a portfolio of more than four dozen properties, including destinations, resorts, theme parks, water parks, immersive experiences, and content enjoyed by audiences worldwide. While each brand is unique, all are united by a shared purpose: Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating®. Together, we love in all we do, every day—caring for one another, welcoming our guests with warmth, and making a positive difference in our communities. For more information, visit www.herschendenterprises.com.