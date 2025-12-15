//VCS Student Support Services team meet for updates, wellness

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools Student Support Services team partner to discuss district updates and wellness at monthly meeting.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools Student Support Services team—including district school counselors, school nurses, social workers, case managers, and health aides held our monthly meeting to discuss district updates. We were joined by guest speakers from Greenleaf: Mrs. Jamayla Morehead, Director of Business Development, and Mrs. Gabrielle Taylor, Director of Outpatient Services.

We learned more about the services Greenleaf offers to support the students and families we serve. They also treated us to breakfast, and we thank you!

From all of us in the Student Support Division of VCS, remember to prioritize your mental health and take time for rest and reflection. We wish everyone a joyful and peaceful holiday season!