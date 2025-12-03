//VCS receives approval to allow reserved seating for Semifinal game

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the reserved seat exchange process for season ticket holders for the Semifinal game.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools has received approval from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) to allow reserved seating for the upcoming GHSA AAAAAA Semifinal game between the Valdosta Wildcats and the Buford Wolves. The game will be played on Friday, December 5, at 8:00 p.m. in Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. This marks the first time since 1992 that Valdosta High School has hosted a state semifinal football game.

Season Ticket Holders may exchange their previously purchased general admission tickets for their regular season reserved seats under the following conditions, which are strictly required and enforced under GHSA direction:

This process is for current Season Ticket Holders only. Individuals who do not hold 2025 season tickets will not be permitted to exchange seats under any circumstances. All Season Ticket Holders must first purchase general admission tickets through GoFan before coming to the ticket office to exchange seats . No exceptions will be made. The ticket office will exchange only the number of tickets that were purchased through GoFan. Additional reserved tickets cannot be purchased at the ticket office. Individuals may only exchange their own tickets. Exchanges on behalf of another person will not be permitted. Season Tickets apply only to the regular football season. Postseason ticketing procedures are governed entirely by GHSA.

Ticket Office hours for reserved seat exchanges are as follows:

Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

General admission tickets remain available exclusively through GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328. No tickets will be sold at the gate on Friday night. This policy is mandated by GHSA for all playoff rounds.

VCS encourages fans to visit the district’s official social media accounts or www.gocats.org for complete ticket information and game details.