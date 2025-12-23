//VCS Director of School Improvement & Accountability receives Willie the Wildcat

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools Director of School Improvement & Accountability receives Willie the Wildcat.

Release:

Ms. Gosier, Principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School, proudly passed Willie the Wildcat to Dr. Terrie Lockhart, Director of School Improvement & Accountability, during our District Leadership Team meeting. At each meeting, one leader is recognized for their attentiveness and engagement during the session and is chosen to keep Willie until the next meeting.

Ms. Gosier also shared her gratitude for Dr. Lockhart’s guidance and support, noting the positive impact her leadership has had as she navigates her new role as principal. We are thankful for leaders who uplift, support, and help one another grow as we continue to BelieVe in the V.