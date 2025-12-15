//VCS celebrates Topping Out Ceremony for new Central Office Complex

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools celebrates a major milestone with the Topping Out Ceremony for the new Central Office Complex.

Release:

We celebrated a major milestone for Valdosta City Schools with the Topping Out Ceremony for our new Central Office complex. Together with Altman & Barrett Architects, JCI Contractors, Valdosta Board of Education members, and our Central Office staff, we proudly signed the final beam.

One of our Valdosta High School students signed first—an intentional reminder, as Dr. Lockhart noted, of who this work is truly for: our students.

We look forward to the discussions, decisions, and progress that will unfold in this new space as we continue to BelieVe in the V.