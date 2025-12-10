//LCFR presents donation to Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation

Share with friends

Photo: Check presentation at the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Work Session.

LOWNDES CO – LCFR presents an over $3,300 donation to the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation from a recent golf tournament.

At Monday’s Work Session of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, Lowndes County Fire Rescue presented the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation with a $3,350 donation raised during the inaugural Mulligans & Halligans Golf Tournament, held in October at Quiet Pines Golf Course. The first-year event featured nine participating teams, many of which represented public safety agencies.

The donation reflects the commitment of Lowndes County Fire Rescue and community partners to supporting the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation. The foundation provides essential assistance to burn survivors and their families, delivers statewide burn prevention education, and offers critical resources to fire departments across Georgia.

“We are grateful for the support shown by our community and proud to contribute to an organization that makes such a meaningful impact on Lowndes County and throughout Georgia,” said Billy Young, Fire Chief, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “Events like Mulligans & Halligans not only bring people together, but help ensure critical services remain available to those who need them most.”

Representatives from the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation were on hand to accept the check and expressed their appreciation for the effort behind the successful inaugural event.

“The compassionate support of our fire service partners allows for the sustainability of invaluable resources in providing Help, Hope & Healing Beyond the Burn,” said Dennis J. Gardin, Executive Director, Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation. “We are thankful for Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s dedication and the generosity shown through events like Mulligans & Halligans.”

Lowndes County Fire Rescue extends its appreciation to all sponsors, participants, and volunteers who contributed to the success of the 2025 tournament.

The Mulligans & Halligans Golf Tournament will return in 2026. Follow Lowndes County Fire Rescue on Facebook for updates and event details as they are released.