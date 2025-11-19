//VHS student participates in VFD’s Citizens Fire Academy

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School student participated in the Valdosta Fire Department’s Citizens Fire Academy.

Release:

Valdosta High School’s Intro to Law/Public Safety student, Timothy Jennings, put his passion for service into action this fall by participating in the Valdosta Fire Department’s Citizens Fire Academy. For eight weeks, he trained alongside local firefighters, learning the skills, teamwork, and dedication it takes to protect our community.

Timothy’s graduation on October 28 and the certificate he earned are a proud reflection of his hard work and commitment. Moments like these show what it truly means to BelieVe in the V — stepping up, learning, and leading in ways that make a difference.