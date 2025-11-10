//VCS Behavior Specialists hosts training for future educators at VSU

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools Behavior Specialists recently hosted a training for future educators at Valdosta State University.

Following last year’s successful partnership, Valdosta City Schools Behavior Specialists, Mrs. Ashley Berry, Mrs. Nicole Doss, and Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, once again had the pleasure of hosting an engaging De-escalation and Behavior Management Training for prospective educators from the Dewar College of Education at Valdosta State University.

All three presenters are Valdosta State University alumni, each having earned multiple degrees from the institution. This shared connection made the experience even more meaningful as they returned to their alma mater to inspire and equip future educators.

While this year’s session included a smaller group of participants, it was equally successful and informative. Several attendees are currently student-teaching or employed in some capacity within our district, which we hope will encourage them to continue their teaching careers with Valdosta City Schools.

We are proud to continue this meaningful collaboration and look forward to providing additional training opportunities in future semesters to support the next generation of educators.