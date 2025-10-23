//Winnersville Classic tickets are now on sale

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces that tickets are on sale for the 2025 Winnersville Classic game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools is excited to announce ticket sales for the 2025 Winnersville Classic. This annual game is one of South Georgia’s most anticipated football rivalries, and will be held on Friday, October 31, 2025, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m.

Ticket Sales Schedule

Priority ticket sales for football, band, and cheerleader parents, Valdosta City Schools (VCS) staff, season ticket holders, and Touchdown Club members will open on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the VCS Ticket Office window located at 1204 Williams Street.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Tuesday morning, October 28, 2025.

Ticket Purchase Guidelines

Season Ticket Holders: Those who purchased one (1) season ticket packet may buy up to two (2) Winnersville tickets. Those who purchased two or more packets may buy up to the same number of tickets as their season ticket total.

VCS Staff and Parents (Non-Season Ticket Holders): May purchase up to four (4) tickets per person. All staff must purchase a ticket to attend; staff IDs will not grant entry at the gate.

Student Tickets: Available for purchase with student ID only at Valdosta High School (VHS) and Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA).

Ticket Prices: Reserved Seating – $12 General Admission – $10 VHS & VECA Student Tickets – $5 Cash payments only will be accepted.



Ticket Office Hours

Monday, October 27: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM | 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tuesday, October 28: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, October 29: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Thursday, October 30: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Friday, October 31: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Ticket Office will close once the game is sold out.

Safety & Security Reminder

Please remember that Valdosta City Schools enforces a Clear Bag Policy, and all visitors to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium must pass through our Evolv Weapons Detection Systems prior to entry. These procedures are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all fans.

To review all stadium safety procedures and protocols, please visit our website at https://www.gocats.org/page/safety-and-security.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as the Winnersville Classic traditionally sells out quickly. Join us under the Friday Night Lights at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium as the Wildcats take on their cross-town rivals in another unforgettable chapter of Winnersville history.