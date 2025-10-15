//VCS voting on calendar options are now open

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools opens voting to decide which two calendar options that best serves the district.

Valdosta City Schools is seeking your input! We’ve presented two calendar options to the Board of Education, and now we want faculty, staff, students, families, and community members to help decide which option best serves our district.

Voting is open now through Friday, October 24 at 4:00 pm.

Please review both calendar proposals and cast your vote today. Your feedback will guide our final recommendation to the Board on November 11.

Click here to vote: https://bit.ly/3KGc6yl

Thank you for taking time to vote and provide your feedback.

Vision, Values, Victory. Go Cats!!