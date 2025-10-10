//VCS releases statement on bus collision on Dunwoody Dr

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases a statement on the Valdosta High School bus that was involved in a collision.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools bus route 5008, serving after-school programs for Valdosta High School, was involved in a collision on Dunwoody Drive this afternoon, Wednesday, October 8. The bus, which was stopped, was struck by another vehicle. At the time of the accident, seven students and the driver were on board.

All students and the driver were evaluated for injuries. One student was transported by EMS to South Georgia Medical Center for further evaluation. However, no injuries were life-threatening. Four students have already been released to their parents, and the final two families have been notified and are en route to pick up their students.

Safety is, and will always be, the foundation of all that we do in Valdosta City Schools. We are deeply grateful for the swift and professional response of local first responders.