//VCS releases important notification on VHS firearm confiscation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases an important notification on the morning firearm confiscation at Valdosta High School.

Release:

During morning arrival on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at Valdosta High School, our Evolv weapons detection system alerted staff to an unapproved item in a student’s backpack. The student was immediately pulled aside, and a firearm was safely confiscated.

At no time were any students, staff, or visitors on the campus of Valdosta High School in danger. The incident remains under investigation, and the Valdosta Police Department is leading the investigation.

We are grateful that our Evolv system functioned as designed, for our vigilant VHS staff who serve as screeners each morning, and for our SRO and administrative team for their swift response to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

Safety remains the foundation of everything we do in Valdosta City Schools.