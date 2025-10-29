//VCS releases 2025 Winnersville Classic game day information

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools provides game day information for the 2025 Winnersville Classic at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

AED Locations: Home LockerRoom, Visitor LockerRoom

First Aid Kit: EMS-Ambulance Bay-Williams Street end

Gates: Open at 6:30pm

Home: Home 1: Main Entry Gate Home 2: Middle Gate Home 3:Student/Pass Gate

Visitors: Visitor 1 (Brookwood/Williams) Visitor 2(Brookwood/Slater)



Parking:

Reserved: Parking Lot A-Permit Parking Parking Lot B-Permit Parking Williams Street-Permit Parking



**Violators will be towed at the owner’s expense. There will be no warnings via Game announcer.

Fans/Visitors: VSU University Center; 1203 North Patterson Street VSU Ground Parking (Excludes parking deck): 1410 North Oak Street



Cat Walk (6pm) Sideline Passes

Home: New/Different Passes

Museum End: Former Players- Must get sideline pass from Mrs.Briggs at the pass gate. You must have tickets to get in thegame. Do not go beyond 15 yard markers on the sideline.

Visitors: Sideline Pass-Must have sideline pass.

Post Game

For safety precautions, the visiting team immediately exit thefield after both teams shake hands.

Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at Cleveland Field Attendance Regulations

Weapons Detection System

All event attendees will pass through the detection devices as they enter the stadium.

Items that may set off the detection systems include umbrellas (not allowed in the stadium) , stadium seats with metal frames,mobility devices, and clear bags with metal accents.

Student Admission Procedures

K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enterthe stadium. They must sit with a parent/guardian during theevent.

Students in grades 9-12 may enter without a parent/guardian with a valid Valdosta High School student ID.

Loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted – i.e.concessions, restroom area.

Any behavior at the stadium that is a violation of the ValdostaCity Schools District Code of Student Conduct will be enforced atthe student’s home school.

Inappropriate behavior at the stadium and repeated failure tocomply with instructions from event personnel will result inremoval of the event without refund and may result in a ban fromfuture events for the remainder of the school year.

Clear Bag Policy

The VCS School District Clear Bag Policy strictly limits the size and types of bags that are permitted at events held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The following bags and items will be permitted:

Clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”.

A small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”.

No Re-Entry

There is no re-entry allowed without a ticket. Once your ticket has been redeemed, if you exit the stadium, you must pay for re-entry.