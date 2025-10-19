//Valdosta provides update on city’s utility billing transition

Share with friends

VALDOSTA -The City of Valdosta provides customers with an update on the city’s utility metering and billing systems.

The City of Valdosta would like to inform utility customers about ongoing updates to the city’s utility metering and billing systems. As part of the city’s continued efforts to improve service accuracy and efficiency, new water meters are currently being installed citywide.

During this upgrade, the City transitioned to a new meter management system designed to improve reading precision and provide enhanced tools for future customer service. However, the data from the new meters did not automatically convert into the city’s existing billing platform. As a result, some utility bills have been delayed while our staff works carefully to reconcile and ensure all account information is correct before issuing statements.

“Our priority is transparency and accuracy,” said Interim Finance Director Darquita Williams. “We want to assure our residents that no late fees will be applied while we finalize the conversion process. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we make these improvements that will benefit customers long-term.”

Customers may notice a temporary delay in receiving their next utility bill, but balances will accurately reflect usage once data reconciliation is complete. City staff are available to answer questions or review accounts for anyone seeking clarification.

The City of Valdosta understands that any delay in billing can cause uncertainty, and we are working diligently to complete the system transition as quickly and accurately as possible.

For updates or questions, please contact the Utilities Customer Service Division at (229) 259-3510 or visit www.valdostacity.com/utilities.