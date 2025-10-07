//Georgia Senate Bill 351 makes waves in digital safety, learning

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VCS announces the Georgia Senate Bill 351 for digital safety and learning provides a free Parent ProTech platform.

Release:

Georgia Senate Bill 351 is making waves in student safety and digital learning! As schools and families look for ways to keep children safer online, it’s more important than ever to stay informed and equipped.

That’s where Parent ProTech comes in — a free, on-demand platform designed to help parents and guardians understand the digital world their kids live in.

Learn how to manage screen time, protect your child from online threats, and navigate popular apps — all at your own pace.

In light of SB 351’s focus on improving digital safety and literacy in schools, now is the perfect time to take action for your family.

Sign up for free here: https://app.parentprotech.com/1140/valdosta-city/en/signup?source=admin

Watch this video for more information: https://parentprotech.wistia.com/medias/h99863npuy