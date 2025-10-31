//2025 Winnersville Classic tickets are sold out

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces that the Winnersville Classic is sold out with no tickets remaining for sale at the gate.

Release:

There are no tickets remaining for the 2025 Winnersville Classic, and no ticket sales will take place at the gate.

ALL SEATING IS RESERVED

Every seat at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium is clearly marked, and all guests must sit in the seat assigned on their ticket.

Safety & Security Reminders

Valdosta City Schools enforces a Clear Bag Policy, and all visitors must pass through our Evolv Weapons Detection Systems prior to entry. These procedures are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable Winnersville experience for all fans.

Parking & Game Day Info

Everything you need to know for Friday night—parking, entry gates, student rules, and more—is available here https://www.gocats.org/article/2510983

Can’t make it to the game? Watch LIVE!

The 2025 Winnersville Classic will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

Watch here: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/valdosta-high-school-valdosta-ga

Game Details

Friday, October 31 starting at 8:00 PM

Bazemore-Hyder Stadium

Please review all stadium safety procedures and protocols before arriving:

https://www.gocats.org/page/safety-and-security

Thank you, Wildcat Nation, for your incredible support!

Let’s make this Winnersville Classic one to remember!

