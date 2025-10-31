//2025 Winnersville Classic tickets are sold out

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces that the Winnersville Classic is sold out with no tickets remaining for sale at the gate.
There are no tickets remaining for the 2025 Winnersville Classic, and no ticket sales will take place at the gate.
ALL SEATING IS RESERVED
Every seat at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium is clearly marked, and all guests must sit in the seat assigned on their ticket.
Safety & Security Reminders
Valdosta City Schools enforces a Clear Bag Policy, and all visitors must pass through our Evolv Weapons Detection Systems prior to entry. These procedures are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable Winnersville experience for all fans.
Parking & Game Day Info
Everything you need to know for Friday night—parking, entry gates, student rules, and more—is available here https://www.gocats.org/article/2510983
Can’t make it to the game? Watch LIVE!
The 2025 Winnersville Classic will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
Watch here: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/valdosta-high-school-valdosta-ga
Game Details
Friday, October 31 starting at 8:00 PM
Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
Please review all stadium safety procedures and protocols before arriving:
https://www.gocats.org/page/safety-and-security
Thank you, Wildcat Nation, for your incredible support!
Let’s make this Winnersville Classic one to remember!
