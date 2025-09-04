//VCS teachers engage in Social Studies professional learning

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools teachers strengthening instruction by engaging in Social Studies professional learning.

Release:

Kindergarten through fifth grade teachers collaborated with the Georgia Department of Education for Social Studies professional learning. Teacher leaders were able to gain deep knowledge for instructional planning, review resources in GA Inspire for engagement and assessment uses, and discuss literacy integration strategies and protocols to maximize instructional time. We are excited about building capacity and sharing this learning with teams across VCS.