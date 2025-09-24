//VCS releases information for Wildcat fans traveling to Camden County

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases travel information for Valdosta Wildcat fans traveling to Camden County this Friday.
The Valdosta Wildcats are traveling to Kingsland to take on the Camden County Wildcats this Friday, September 26 at 7:30 PM in Chris Gilman Stadium!
Tickets: Available on GoFan for $10 beginning Wednesday at 8:00 AM. Debit/credit cards accepted at the gate. No cash sales!
Can’t make it? Watch live: Hudl Stream
Fan Bus Info:
- Cost: $60 per person
- Depart Time: 2:00 PM
- Depart Location: Old VHS/PAC
- To reserve & pay, text “WILDCATS” to (229) 256-8041
Chris Gilman Stadium Policies:
- No re-entry unless emergency approved
- Clear bag policy enforced (no backpacks/large bags)
- No outside food, drinks, or coolers
- No tents or shade coverings
- No smoking or tobacco use
- Spectators may not cross to opposite side unless directed by staff
- Students must be accompanied by an adult; inappropriate behavior = removal
- No filming equipment unless authorized
Let’s pack the stands and show Camden what it means to BelieVe in the V! #GoCats #BelieVeintheV #Roadto1000