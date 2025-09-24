//VCS releases information for Wildcat fans traveling to Camden County
VCS releases information for Wildcat fans traveling to Camden County

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases travel information for Valdosta Wildcat fans traveling to Camden County this Friday.

Release:

The Valdosta Wildcats are traveling to Kingsland to take on the Camden County Wildcats this Friday, September 26 at 7:30 PM in Chris Gilman Stadium!

Tickets: Available on GoFan for $10 beginning Wednesday at 8:00 AM. Debit/credit cards accepted at the gate. No cash sales!

Can’t make it? Watch live: Hudl Stream

Fan Bus Info:

  • Cost: $60 per person
  • Depart Time: 2:00 PM
  • Depart Location: Old VHS/PAC
  • To reserve & pay, text “WILDCATS” to (229) 256-8041

Chris Gilman Stadium Policies:

  • No re-entry unless emergency approved
  • Clear bag policy enforced (no backpacks/large bags)
  • No outside food, drinks, or coolers
  • No tents or shade coverings
  • No smoking or tobacco use
  • Spectators may not cross to opposite side unless directed by staff
  • Students must be accompanied by an adult; inappropriate behavior = removal
  • No filming equipment unless authorized

Let’s pack the stands and show Camden what it means to BelieVe in the V! #GoCats #BelieVeintheV #Roadto1000

