//VCS releases information for Wildcat fans traveling to Camden County

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases travel information for Valdosta Wildcat fans traveling to Camden County this Friday.

Release:

The Valdosta Wildcats are traveling to Kingsland to take on the Camden County Wildcats this Friday, September 26 at 7:30 PM in Chris Gilman Stadium!

Tickets: Available on GoFan for $10 beginning Wednesday at 8:00 AM. Debit/credit cards accepted at the gate. No cash sales!

Can’t make it? Watch live: Hudl Stream

Fan Bus Info:

Cost: $60 per person

Depart Time: 2:00 PM

Depart Location: Old VHS/PAC

To reserve & pay, text “WILDCATS” to (229) 256-8041

Chris Gilman Stadium Policies:

No re-entry unless emergency approved

Clear bag policy enforced (no backpacks/large bags)

No outside food, drinks, or coolers

No tents or shade coverings

No smoking or tobacco use

Spectators may not cross to opposite side unless directed by staff

Students must be accompanied by an adult; inappropriate behavior = removal

No filming equipment unless authorized

Let’s pack the stands and show Camden what it means to BelieVe in the V! #GoCats #BelieVeintheV #Roadto1000