//VCS recognizes 1989, 1990 Wildcats Back-to-Back State Championship Teams

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools to recognize the legendary 1989 & 1990 Valdosta Wildcats Back-to-Back State Championship Teams.

Join us on Friday, September 12, 2025 as we recognize the legendary 1989 & 1990 Valdosta Wildcats Back-to-Back State Championship Teams during halftime of our game vs. South Gwinnett!

Pre-Ceremony: Former players & coaches report to the Wildcat Museum at 7:00 PM for a brief program hosted by the Valdosta Wildcats Touchdown Club & VCS Athletics.

Admission: All former players & coaches are admitted FREE. However, their families must purchase tickets on GoFan (please select seats in Section A): https://gofan.co/event/3806111?schoolId=GA7328

Let’s pack the stands and show love to these Wildcat legends who made history!

#GoCats

Questions? Contact Reginald Mitchell at rmitchell@gocats.org or (229) 563-0488.