//VCS Finance Department recognized during National Finance & Accounting Week

Share with friends

Photo: Kiley Cashwell, Heather Griffin, Crystal Hiller, Hillarie Smith, Paige Southall, Anna Tripp, Yeasha Williams, & Shannon White

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recognizes the Finance Department during National Finance & Accounting Week.

Release:

This week, we proudly celebrate our incredible Valdosta City Schools Finance Department. While much of their work happens behind the scenes, the impact is felt across every classroom, every school, and every paycheck.

From ensuring accurate and timely payroll to carefully managing budgets, purchasing, and resources, this team keeps our district running smoothly and responsibly. Their dedication ensures that our students, staff, and facilities have what they need to succeed.

To our Finance Team — thank you for your professionalism, commitment, and excellence. We truly appreciate all that you do for Valdosta City Schools!