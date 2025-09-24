//VCS announces Asynchronous Learning, Parent/Teacher Conference Day

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools releases a reminder that this Friday is an Asynchronous Learning & Parent/Teacher Conference Day.

Release:

On this day, students will complete learning activities from home. Schools will provide specific instructions for at-home assignments, which are designed to be completed without the need for internet access.

In addition, teachers will be scheduling individual parent/teacher conferences to discuss student progress.

If you have any questions, please reach out directly to your child’s school.