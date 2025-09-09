//Valdosta celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 2025 Expo Latino

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Latino Association and the City of Valdosta present the 2025 Expo Latino in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Valdosta Latino Association, in partnership with the City of Valdosta, proudly invites the community to the 2025 Expo Latino, a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and unity in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. This free, family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater, 301 E. Central Avenue.

The Expo Latino will highlight the rich diversity of Latin culture with authentic foods from various Latin American countries, live music, a dedicated kids’ zone, and fun activities for all ages. The event provides an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the many contributions of Hispanic and Latino residents in Valdosta.

Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons, the City of Valdosta’s first female Latina Assistant City Manager, shared her pride in the event:

“As the first Latina Assistant City Manager, it is an honor to see our community embrace and celebrate the diversity that makes Valdosta such a special place. Expo Latino is not just about showcasing culture, it’s about unity, family, and recognizing the contributions of our Hispanic community to the growth and vibrancy of our city.”

President of the Valdosta Latino Association, Miquel Vicente, added: “Expo Latino is a way for us to share our traditions, food, and music with the entire Valdosta community. It is a celebration of who we are and an invitation for everyone to join in the joy of Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Event organizer Maribel Trejo emphasized the importance of community participation, “This event is for everyone—whether you have Latin roots or simply want to experience and learn about our culture. We look forward to welcoming families from across the city to enjoy a day of fun, connection, and cultural pride.”

The 2025 Expo Latino is open to the public and free of charge. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the entertainment, food, and festivities in the heart of downtown Valdosta.