//VHS announces Multi-Purpose Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School celebrates the official Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new VHS Multi-Purpose Facility.

On August 8, 2025, we took a bold step toward the future of Wildcat Nation with the official Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new VHS Multi-Purpose Facility.

With remarks from Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart, Principal Dr. Marshall, Athletics Director Coach Mitchell, Board Chair Ms. Brown, and Student Body President Mr. David Dennis, the event marked a powerful reminder of what it means to #BelieVeInTheV — to dream big, build boldly, and invest in our students.

Special thanks to Parrish Construction Group for hosting the ceremony and to Altman & Barrett Architects for bringing this vision to life. Let’s build something great.